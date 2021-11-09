Stock futures creep lower after Dow, S&P 500 close at records

U.S. stock futures edged lower Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict movements after the markets open.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was lower by 0.2%, as gains in communication services and energy sectors were offset by losses in healthcare and consumer staples sectors. The FTSE 100 declined 0.1%.

ROBINHOOD REPORTS DATA BREACH FOR 5M CUSTOMERS

Other stocks in Europe were mixed, as France’s CAC 40 lost 0.4% and Germany’s DAX was broadly flat.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude remained flat, at $83.40 a barrel. Gold was down 0.3% to $1,823.20 a troy ounce.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped to 1.485% from 1.492%. Bond yields and prices move inversely. German 10-year bund yields were down to minus 0.252% from minus 0.242% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts strengthened to 0.859% from 0.858%.

The Swiss franc and the British pound were up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar and the euro was flat against the dollar, with 1 euro buying $1.16.

RICH MILLENNIALS TO FINANCIAL ADVISERS: THANKS FOR THE GOLF INVITE, BUT YOU CAN'T INVEST MY MONEY

In Asia, indexes were mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng logged a small gain, rising 0.1% after climbing up to 0.8% during the session and China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite climbed 0.2%, whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 index declined 0.8%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS