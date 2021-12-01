Stocks rebound on ADP jobs add, oil pops

U.S. stocks snapped back after the ADP payroll report came in stronger-than-expected and investors bargain hunted following a down session on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned on omicron and inflation. Powell is on Capitol Hill for day two of testimony, along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 200 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ticked up by 1% and 1.07%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34763.99 +280.27 +0.81% SP500 S&P 500 4618.61 +51.61 +1.13% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15710.019507 +172.33 +1.11%

POWELL ADMITS FED GOT IT WRONG ON INFLATION, SAYS THEY SHOULD STOP CALLING IT 'TRANSITORY'

ADP's National Employment Report for November showed 534,000 jobs were created beating economist estimates of 525,000 and slightly less the 571,000 created in October. On Friday, the monthly report for November will be released.

Oil prices also rebounded Wednesday morning ahead of OPEC's meeting where the cartel may decide on production targets following President Biden's decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 49.10 +1.22 +2.55%

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.78, or 4.2%, to $69.02 a barrel, after a 3.9% drop on Tuesday. Brent crude futures gained $3.16, or 4.6%, to $72.42 a barrel, after a 5.4% slump on Tuesday.

SALESFORCE CEO BENIOFF GETS COMPANY IN C-SUITE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CRM SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 268.44 -16.82 -5.89%

In stocks, Salesforce announced CEO Marc Benioff will share his role with chief operating officer Bret Taylor who will become co-CEO. The tech giant also released third-quarter earnings, which showed $6.86 billion in sales – a 27% boost over the same quarter a year ago. However, the company's revenue forecast fell short of analysts' expectations, and its stock dropped more than 5% in extended trading following the report.

In other tech news, Apple shares continue to attract investor interest after rising to a fresh record even as stocks tumbled Tuesday. More gains are likely Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE, INC. 168.00 +2.70 +1.63%

CASE-SHILLER: HOME PRICE GAINS EASE UP IN SEPTEMBER

Vaccine makers remain in focus as more intelligence rolls in on the impact omnicron may have on the broader global economy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRNA MODERNA, INC. 328.40 -24.03 -6.82% PFE PFIZER INC. 52.99 -0.74 -1.38% BNTX BIONTECH SE 342.86 -8.88 -2.52% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 156.96 +1.00 +0.64%

Homebuilders are moving on a call from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Susan Maklari upgraded Lennar while turning more cautious on D.R. Horton.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LEN LENNAR CORP. 108.50 +3.48 +3.31% DRI DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC. 143.71 +5.77 +4.18%

Other economic reports include the ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for November. It’s expected to edge higher to a reading of 61.0 from 60.8 in October. For context, A number above 50 signals expansion.

One final report will be the latest on construction spending which is expected to increase 0.4% in October after slipping half a percent the previous month.

FOX Business' Ken Martin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.