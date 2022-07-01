Stock futures start new month to the downside

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning, starting the new month the same way the old month ended.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

On Thursday, Wall Street closed out its worst quarter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. It was the worst first half since the first six months of 1970.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30775.43 -253.88 -0.82% SP500 S&P 500 3785.38 -33.45 -0.88% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11028.735703 -149.16 -1.33%

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, its fourth consecutive drop, to 3,785.38. The benchmark index is now down 21% since it hit an all-time high at the beginning of the year. It entered a bear market earlier in June.

FED'S PREFERRED INFLATION GAUGE RISES 4.7%, REMAINS NEAR 40-YEAR-HIGH

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, to 30,775.43. The Nasdaq slid 1.3% to 11,028.74.

Technology companies were among the biggest weights on the market, as investors continued to favor utilities and other traditional defensive stocks. Apple fell 1.8%, while Exelon rose 2.2%.

Reports on manufacturing activity and construction spending highlight Friday's economic calendar.

GDP CONTRACTION DEEPENS GIVING FRESH RECESSION CLUES AMID SOARING INFLATION

Bitcoin traded around $19,000.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude traded around $105 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was at $114 a barrel.

FIRST OIL SALES ON PUBLIC LAND UNDER BIDEN NET $22 MILLION FROM ENERGY COMPANIES

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.7%, and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3%. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.99%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.