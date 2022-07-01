Expand / Collapse search
Market Check

Stock futures start new month to the downside

Wall Street closed out its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 - the worst first half since the first six months of 1970

Markets are worse than in the ‘depths of COVID’: Adam Johnson

Adviser Investments Portfolio Manager weighs in on ‘pessimism’ in the stock markets and how that is affecting the economy on ‘Varney & Co.’

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning, starting the new month the same way the old month ended.

The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.3% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

NYSE Trading

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

On Thursday, Wall Street closed out its worst quarter since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. It was the worst first half since the first six months of 1970.

I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 30775.43 -253.88 -0.82%
SP500 S&P 500 3785.38 -33.45 -0.88%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11028.735703 -149.16 -1.33%

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, its fourth consecutive drop, to 3,785.38. The benchmark index is now down 21% since it hit an all-time high at the beginning of the year. It entered a bear market earlier in June.

FED'S PREFERRED INFLATION GAUGE RISES 4.7%, REMAINS NEAR 40-YEAR-HIGH

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, to 30,775.43. The Nasdaq slid 1.3% to 11,028.74.

Technology companies were among the biggest weights on the market, as investors continued to favor utilities and other traditional defensive stocks. Apple fell 1.8%, while Exelon rose 2.2%.

home construction

Construction workers are seen at a new building site in Silver Spring, Maryland. (REUTERS/Gary Cameron / Reuters Photos)

Reports on manufacturing activity and construction spending highlight Friday's economic calendar.

GDP CONTRACTION DEEPENS GIVING FRESH RECESSION CLUES AMID SOARING INFLATION

Bitcoin traded around $19,000.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude traded around $105 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, was at $114 a barrel.

Oil wells at sunset

Silhouette of working oil pumps on sunset background. (iStock / iStock)

FIRST OIL SALES ON PUBLIC LAND UNDER BIDEN NET $22 MILLION FROM ENERGY COMPANIES

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.7%, and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3%. Hong Kong's markets were closed for a holiday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.99%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.