Stock futures choppy ahead of GDP report

U.S. equity futures were trading choppy ahead of the release of a key economic reading.

The major futures indexes suggest a slight decline when the opening bell rings.

Stocks fell on Tuesday in a broad decline after the release of a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence report indicated worsening consumer expectations due to persistently high inflation.

On Wednesday morning, the final revision of first-quarter gross domestic product is expected to confirm a larger contraction of the U.S. economy than earlier readings. The Refinitiv forecast is for a seasonally adjusted annualized contraction of 1.5%. That’s unchanged from the preliminary estimate last month, but a big reversal from the 6.9% pace of growth in the fourth quarter.

GDP UPDATE TO GIVE FRESH RECESSION CLUES AMID SOARING INFLATION

Earnings reports are expected from Barnes & Noble Education, Bed Bath & Beyond, General Mills, McCormick & Co, Paychex and Schnitzer Steel.

Bitcoin traded around $20,000 following a two-day decline.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 1.2% and China's Shanghai Composite index sank 1.4%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended 2% lower at 3,821.55, while the Dow dropped 1.6% to 30,946.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3% to 11,181.54.

S&P 500 HEADS TO WORST FIRST HALF SINCE 1970S

Energy stocks made solid gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 2%.

Wednesday morning, U.S. crude oil slipped to $111 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude traded at $117 per barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 3.15% from 3.19%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.