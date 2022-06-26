S&P 500 heads to worst first half since 1970s

Stocks are about to turn in the worst first half in fifty years when the second quarter wraps on Thursday as inflation sits at a 40-year high.

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of stocks, is down nearly 18% this year the worst since 1970, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group. That makes 2022 the fifth-worst half performance on record.

Stocks are falling as the possibility of a recession rises.

"I think there is a very real risk of a recession, it is perhaps inevitable we do have an economic downturn before 2024," said John Lonski, president of economic forecasting firm Thru the Cycle.

The Federal Reserve, which hiked interest rates this month by 0.75 basis points, has failed to contain inflation thus far as critics, including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, continue to also predict a forthcoming recession.

The U.S. Central Bank is on pace to hike rates again in July by another 0.75 basis points, as tracked by the CME's Fed Watch Tool.

Even so, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly says a recession is "not the most likely outcome" telling FOX Business’ Ed Lawrence in an exclusive interview it may come in the form of an economic slowdown as inflation comes down.

"I see us doing that with some slowing in GDP, some slowing in the labor market… It's going to be a welcome relief to people who have jobs and are watching their disposable income erode because of inflation" she said.

On Wednesday investors will get the final read on 1Q GDP which, in a surprise contraction, fell 1.4% in the first estimate released in April. Economists are predicting the updated figure will contract by 1.5%. Two back-to-back quarters of negative growth would confirm a recession.

Inflation and recession fears have been punishing technology stocks with the Nasdaq Composite’s 26% slide tracking as the worst first half ever.

According to Jefferies, mutual fund managers of large-cap growth funds are underweight tech by 9.1%, the largest on record based on the firm's review of second quarter Securities and Exchange filings, as reported by Seeking Alpha.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down the least, off 13.5%, the worst first half since 2008.

