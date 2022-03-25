Stock futures trade cautiously to end the week

U.S. equity futures traded modestly higher after Western governments promised new sanctions on Russia.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.1% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Western leaders meeting Thursday in Brussels promised more sanctions. President Biden said they were meant to "increase the pain" on Putin. But the leaders released no details of possible new penalties.

Putin threatened to require European customers that rely on Russia gas supplies to pay in rubles. That would increase demand for the Russian currency, pushing up an exchange rate that has slumped under sanctions.

Oil prices traded lower on Friday morning as the United States and allies considered releasing more oil.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 15 cents to $112.19 a barrel, having dropped 2.3% in the previous session.

Brent futures slipped 9 cents to $118.94 a barrel, after sliding 2.1% on Thursday.

Russian equities rose for the second day of limited trading.

The MOEX Russia Index added 2%, the day after climbing 4.4% in Thursday’s shortened session as the Russian government prevented foreigners from exiting local equities and banning short selling.

Traders in the U.S. will get a couple of economic reports to wrap up the week.

The University of Michigan’s final index of consumer sentiment for March will be released. It’s expected to hold steady at the preliminary reading of 59.7, the lowest in nearly 11 years on inflation worries, and down sharply from February’s reading of 62.8.

US DURABLE GOODS ORDERS SLIP IN FEBRUARY, MARKING FIRST DECLINE IN 5 MONTHS

The National Association of Realtors is out with its index of pending home sales for February. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv are looking for an increase of 1%, following a surprise decline of 5.7% in January attributed to low inventory and rising borrowing costs.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX BUSINESS' REAL-TIME CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICING DATA

Bitcoin traded around $44,000.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.1%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.9% and China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34707.94 +349.44 +1.02% SP500 S&P 500 4520.16 +63.92 +1.43% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14191.839136 +269.23 +1.93%

On Thursday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.4% after the number of Americans applying for unemployment fell to a 52-year low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1% to 34,707.94 and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.9% to 14,191.84.

Technology and communications stocks propelled the gains.

Chipmaker Nvidia vaulted 9.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Facebook parent Meta rose 2.9%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Health care stocks also rose. Insurer UnitedHealth Group added 2% and Anthem gained 2.5%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.