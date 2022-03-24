US durable goods orders slip in February, marking first decline in 5 months

Orders at U.S. factories for long-lasting goods fell more than expected in February, snapping a months-long streak of increases and business investment as manufacturers confronted a worsening supply-chain crisis.

Bookings for all durable goods – products that are intended to last at least three years – fell 2.2%, the first decline in five months, the government reported on Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv forecast a 0.5% decline.

In other economic news, the government also reported that the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell more than expected last week amid elevated business demand for workers and easing COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Figures released Thursday by the Labor Department show that applications for the week ended March 19 fell to 187,000 from an upwardly revised 215,000 a week earlier. It easily beat economists' forecast of 212,000 claims and marks the lowest level for initial claims since September 1969 when it was 182,000.

