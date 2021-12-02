Stock futures rise ahead of jobless claims, despite omicron concerns

U.S. equity futures are rebounding as the market's rollercoaster week continues sparked by concerns over coronavirus's omicron variant.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.6% when trading begins on Wall Street.

Markets were sliding on Wednesday when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron case in the United States.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% after gaining 1.9% earlier in the day. That was despite surveys showing U.S. hiring and factory activity in November were better than expected.

On Thursday, traders will examine the second labor-related report of the week.

The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations are for 240,000, up 41,000 from the previous week’s total of 199,000, which marked a 52-year low. Continuing claims, which track the total number of unemployed workers collecting benefits, are anticipated to slip by 49,000 to 2 million, a pandemic low.

On Friday, the November jobs report is expected to show the U.S. economy added 550,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, slightly above October’s stronger-than-expected tally of 531,000. The unemployment rate is anticipated to fall 0.1 percentage point to 4.5%.

In Europe, London's FTSE fell 0.9%, Germany's DAX declined 1.2% and France's CAC gave up 1.2%.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.1%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34022.04 -461.68 -1.34% SP500 S&P 500 4513.04 -53.96 -1.18% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15254.052094 -283.64 -1.83%

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell to 4,513.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.3% to 34,022.04. The Nasdaq slid 1.8% to 15,254.05.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 89 cents to $66.48 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 61 cents on Wednesday to $65.57. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, gained 93 cents to $69.80 per barrel in London. It lost 36 cents the previous session to $68.87.

