Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of December jobs report

U.S. equity futures were trading mixed ahead of the release of the most anticipated economic report of the month.

The major futures indexes suggested a gain of 0.2% on the Dow when the trading session begins on Wall Street.

The first major economic event of the new year arrives Friday morning. That’s when the Labor Department is expected to say the U.S. economy added 400,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, almost double November’s much weaker-than-expected tally of 210,000, which was the lowest since December 2020.

The unemployment rate is anticipated to fall 0.1 percentage point to 4.1%.

Wall Street may be bracing for a stronger-than-expected jobs report, given that payroll processor ADP’s latest monthly hiring survey, which was released Wednesday, showed that private U.S. companies hired 807,000 workers in December, or more than double the consensus forecast.

A strong jobs report could add urgency to the Federal Reserve's efforts to tackle inflation by raising interest rates.

On Thursday, The Institute for Supply Management reported that growth in the U.S. service industry, where most Americans work, pulled back in December after expanding at a record pace the previous two months.

The Labor Department reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained at historically low levels, suggesting that the job market remains strong.

In Europe, London's FTSE was off 0.2%, Germany's DAX fell 0.7% and France's CAC declined 0.4%.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged less than 0.1% lower, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.8% and China's Shanghai Composite index shed early gains to fall 0.2%.

A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 36236.47 -170.64 -0.47% SP500 S&P 500 4696.05 -4.53 -0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15080.864828 -19.31 -0.13%

On Thursday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,696.05. The Dow declined 0.5% to 36,236.47. The Nasdaq composite lost 0.1% to 15,080.86,.

Weakness in big tech companies like Apple was the main culprit. The iPhone maker fell 1.7%. Health care stocks also helped drag down the benchmark S&P 500 index, outweighing gains by banks, energy companies and other sectors.

Shares of GameStop Corp soared 27% in extended trading after a Wall Street Journal report said the retailer is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and establish cryptocurrency partnerships.

Bonds continued to climb. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%, the highest level since March.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 39 cents to $79.86 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped 2.1% on Thursday, helping to push energy stocks higher.

Brent crude, the basis for pricing international oil, climbed 38 cents to $82.37 per barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.