Biden administration to extend eviction, foreclosure moratorium through June 30

The Biden administration will extend the foreclosure moratorium and relief programs through June 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the extension will build on the executive order President Biden signed on his first day in office on Jan. 20, which extended the eviction moratorium through March 31.

Psaki on Tuesday said that more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments due to the economic effects of the pandemic, and that the move was the administration’s effort to bring “urgent action relief to American families struggling to keep a roof over their heads.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture this week “will expand and extend foreclosure relief programs” through June 30.

Psaki also said that the administration will also add up to six months of additional forbearance for those who applied on or before June 20, 2020.

The administration is still pushing Congress to take immediate action on Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.