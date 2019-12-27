Starbucks pours free drinks nationwide: Here's how to get one
The 1,000 'Pop-Up Parties' have arrived -- but the locations change daily
Starbucks is celebrating the end of a decade but instead of Champagne, it's giving coffee connoisseurs free espresso drinks.
The Seattle-based coffee company, notorious for its elaborate drinks and high-end roasteries, is counting down the days to the New Year by hosting more than 1,000 “Pop-Up Parties” at more than 200 Starbucks stores nationwide until Dec. 31.
For the next five days, the company will be handing out free tall “handcrafted” espresso beverages -- either hot or iced -- at these so-called “Pop-Up Parties” for an hour starting at 1 p.m. local time.
The locations with the caffeinated treats change daily. To find the nearest party location, customers can check the company’s Pop-Up Party site.
The offer includes, but is not limited to, Peppermint Mochas, Iced Toasted White Chocolate Mochas, lattes and macchiatos. The offer does not include blended drinks and can only be redeemed in stores.
