Starbucks CEO hopes to leverage brand to do good in the world

FOX Business' Jeff Flock got an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Starbucks' new 35,000-square-foot Roastery in Chicago, Illinois.

While walking around the sprawling building on Michigan Avenue, Flock spoke with Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson about what the company is focusing on, how the China trade negotiations are affecting stores abroad and why the Roasterys are special.

China trade impact

Johnson said even though the trade war is causing some anxiety, Starbucks is still seeing "a healthy consumer." In fact, the company is still expanding in China.

"If I think about our two lead growth markets, it is the U.S. and China, and both of them are performing extremely well." - Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO

According to Johnson, Starbucks has not seen any backlash during the trade tensions.

Johnson told Flock while it's important to be concerned during trade uncertainty, the company has withstood things similar to this before.

"We've had to navigate a wide range of macro-economic and geopolitical situations, and we will in the future," Johnson said.

What is Starbucks' main goal?

To say Starbucks is a successful brand is an understatement, but do they feel any pressure about being too successful?

Johnson said not at all.

"I'm fortunate enough that Starbucks was founded 49 years ago around a mission grounded in humanity and with the belief that the pursuit of profit is not in conflict with the pursuit of doing good." - Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO

"So our purpose and our reason for being is to leverage our platform and our scale for good," Johnson told Flock. "And that means the work that we do in our communities, every store, every one of those 31,000 stores, is a part of a community."

Johnson pointed to its offerings to employees such as comprehensive health care and the Starbucks College Achievement Plan.

"We help these partners pursue their aspirations and dreams," Johnson said.

He also noted the company's attempts to be more environmentally conscious, including the elimination of plastic straws.

"We are a company that works to do good in this world." - Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO

"I think that's, in many ways, why customers want to do business with us," Johnson said. "I think we're all too divided these days and coffee brings you together."

Johnsons said it's the company's goal to "share the one thing that we all have in common in this planet, and that is the human experience."

What's special about this?

While strolling around the five-story Roastery, Johnson pointed out many fancy features, including a 56-foot steel cask, a domed ceiling, a curved escalator, a vertical food conveyor and multiple pieces of artwork.

Johnson was especially proud of the siphon, which is an older method of brewing coffee.

"It's a very romantic way to brew coffee." - Kevin Johnson, Starbucks CEO

"The water flows into the upper chamber and then, they add the coffee," Johnson explained. "They steep it for a period, and it creates a great cup of coffee."

Johnson said the goal of the Roasterys is to cater to people who "appreciate the finer things about coffee."

The Chicago Roastery is the sixth Roastery from Starbucks. The other locations are in Seattle, Shanghai, Milan. New York and Tokyo.