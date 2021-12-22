Home sales, jobless claims, Social Security boost top week ahead

U.S. stocks are poised for a strong final week of 2021 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is hovering around the 36,000 mark, while the S&P 500 is in record territory and the Nasdaq Composite is just shy of its.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35950.56 +196.67 +0.55% SP500 S&P 500 4725.79 +29.23 +0.62% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 15653.373957 +131.48 +0.85%

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the final days of the year

Monday 12/27

While it will be a quiet day for the markets, it will be a big day for New York City, which will officially require all private sector employees to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to enter workplaces. In addition, individuals 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to eat indoors at restaurants.

In addition, Americans looking to renew or obtain a new passport book for travel will have to pay a higher fee as the State Department raises its passport security surcharge by $20. Minor passport applicants who use form DS-11 will be charged $135, while adults applying in person using form DS-11 will pay $165. Adults renewing their passports using form DS-82 will pay $130.

Tuesday 12/28

Economic data will ramp up on Tuesday with the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index and the FHFA monthly home price index.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % EGRNF CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 0.195 -0.02 -10.55%

China's Evergrande will also be required to make its first payment on a $50.4 million coupon on note due in 2023 and a $204.8 million coupon on note due in 2025.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSMC n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. ASE n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a.

Taiwan's SEMICON conference will also kick off Tuesday, featuring over 550 exhibitors, including chip industry leaders such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE) and Nanya Technology. The conference will run through Dec. 30.

Wednesday 12/29

Economic data on the docket Wednesday includes pending home sales, the trade deficit and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MRCIF MERCARI INC 57.29 -0.23 -0.40%

Japanese e-commerce company Mercari will also open its first-ever pop-up shop in San Francisco, which has been hit with a wave of retail crime over the past several weeks.

Thursday 12/30

Finishing out the week for economic data will be the Chicago purchasing managers index and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims.

Nearly 70 million Social Security recipients will also begin to see a 5.9% cost-of-living-adjustment, the highest increase since 1982. Regular Social Security beneficiaries will see their first check beginning in January 2022.

Friday 12/31

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration is looking to wrap up its environmental assessment process for SpaceX's orbital launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, for its Starship and Super Heavy program. Elon Musk has previously said the aerospace giant is hoping to launch Starship's first uncrewed test flight in January. Starship is designed to carry humans to the moon, Mars and beyond.

In addition, Friday marks the deadline for Americans to take advantage of the IRS' special charitable tax deduction. Married couples filing jointly can deduct up to $600 in cash donations and individual taxpayers can deduct up to $300 in donations. Taxpayers do not need to itemize deductions on their tax returns in order to take advantage.