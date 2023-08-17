Sotheby's added to lawsuit from ‘Bored Apes’ over celebrity-backed NFTs

Sotheby’s Holdings has been named in a lawsuit led by alleged purchasers with the Bored Ape Yacht Club against non-fungible tokens (NFT) company Yuga Labs.

The lawsuit stems from a 2021 promotion of Bored Ape NFTs and follows a price drop for the celebrity-backed items while alleging that the art broker and auction house helped Yuga Labs "deceptively promote" the NFT collection.

HERMÈS TO PERMANENTLY BAN 'METABIRKIN' NFT SALES FOLLOWING US LAWSUIT

"The allegations in this suit are baseless, and Sotheby's is prepared to vigorously defend itself," Sotheby’s said in a statement sent to FOX Business.

"On background, ARTnews reported in 2021 Sotheby’s specialist Michael Bouhanna saying that there were legacy art collectors participating in the sale – which doesn’t necessarily mean the buyer—and there were 13 total bidders in that sale," the statement added.

BITCOIN GIFT CARDS AMPLIFYING SPENDING POWER OF CRYPTO

Bored Ape Yacht Club in a statement to FOX Business, said, "We believe that these new allegations, like those in the previous iteration of this opportunistic complaint, are completely without merit or factual basis. As a media and technology company, Yuga Labs has empowered strong communities of enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to innovate, connect, and build. Their creativity has fostered community-driven projects that have captured the imagination of people around the world. That's the story worth telling."

Currently, Sotheby’s is just one of 30 defendants named in a lawsuit that also alleges Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton championed the collection while staying quiet about their own financial association to the NFT’s.

BITCOIN ON ROAD TO $120,000 BY END OF 2024

Data compiled by Market Research Future shows the NFT market size will cross the $342.54 billion level by 2032. As of last year, the NFT market was valued at nearly $38.2 billion.

Still, the prices of NFTs are volatile and can trade in tandem with cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market value, has slipped to the $27,000 level but is still up 72% this year.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE