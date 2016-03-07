Solid Jobs Data May Foreshadow Upbeat Housing Developments

Wow, what a surprising week: while I thought there was a chance the market would rally back to resistance, I never thought it would keep going all the way to previous resistance!

But, it’s been that kind of year, where the unexpected is to be expected. What’s next? After a 785 point move, the Dow needs a rest. Of course, that’s the expected move, so who knows!

Continue Reading Below

With Friday’s employment report being fairly positive, there is now talk the housing market might also get a bang. As a homeowner, I sure hope so. But, let’s see what two complementary charts say.

The first is Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and it’s getting more positive, but I’d wait a bit.

On the other hand, I love Home Depot (NYSE:HD). A super breakout and I think it’ll head higher.

Have a good week and let’s hope the market puts more points in above 12,000.