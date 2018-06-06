The Chartman

What Will Change a Market That's Trending Downward?
The market is still trending down, with the bulls standing on the sideline. What will change that?
Despite the volatility lately, I think the market moves have been constructive.
As a company, I’ve become more and more enamored with Facebook. But what about the stock?
Sometimes it’s best not to overthink things. Given that, the market broke its sideways movement this past Wednesday.
A lot of the time the market is meandering sideways, attempting to figure out a new direction. In those times, almost every trade is just a guess.
Are you binge-watching 'Daredevil' or some other Netflix show? You’re not alone. Also this week, Chartman checks Boeing and CVS.
I’ll be the first to admit that over the past few weeks I’ve been expecting some doom and gloom.
Under Armour has all the makings of a stock to buy. But I think you should be patient.
More and more people seem to be wearing athletic wear. Even if they never break a sweat.
The market didn’t act badly this past week, but if you just looked at Thursday and Friday, it felt awful.
There is plenty of blue sky ahead for the blue chips next year.
The markets delivered a holiday rally this week, but all it did was knock us back to the trading range established in late October.
For now, it’s probably better to look at individual stocks rather than rely on the market to send all boats higher.
After closing out a volatile trading week ending with a big rally, Wall Street is poised to continue climbing.
A solid November employment report may foreshadow improvements to the beleaguered housing market, potentially giving housing-related stocks a boost.
Can the Dow go even higher? Yes, , but get cautious as it comes up against a slight downtrend line.
Whether you’re bullish or bearish, expect a wild ride in the stock market in coming weeks.
While Wall Street has clearly shifted into rally mode, not all signs are pointing to a bull market just yet.
After a dismal Monday, the market turned right around. And turned around big, moving up 4% from Tuesday onward.
Despite posting a weak performance last week, stocks may be in a fairly strong position.