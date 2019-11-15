Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Investing and Transactions

Why going public has lost its luster

'Becoming a public company is a rigorous exercise,' said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton

By FOXBusiness
close
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton discusses market growth, the decision of more companies to remain private, high private market valuations, and the limited access main street investors have to private equity growth as well as a changed rules for shareholders and cryptocurrency regulation.video

SEC Chairman troubled by main street’s lack of access to private equity

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton discusses market growth, the decision of more companies to remain private, high private market valuations, and the limited access main street investors have to private equity growth as well as a changed rules for shareholders and cryptocurrency regulation.

It’s primarily a good business decision for companies to go public. However, the number of companies filing for an initial public offering (IPO) is on the decline.

Continue Reading Below

The reason for the slide is because the process of going public isn't easy, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

“Becoming a public company is a rigorous exercise.”

- Jay Clayton, SEC Chairman

However, he believes businesses that go through the process come out as better companies.

Nonetheless, on the private side, Clayton said, there is a "ton" of private capital available for "good companies."

SEC CLAYTON MAKES GOOD ON IPO PROMISE

The facade of the New York Stock Exchange. Oct. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

SEC: 'KING PERRY' USED PONZI CASH TO LIVE LIKE ROYALTY

But Clayton also said the consequence in doing so lies in the hands of Main Street investors.

“Main Street investors do not really have access to private capital opportunities,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This factor troubles Clayton on a policy and personal level, he said.

“I want to make sure that our Main Street investors are getting a broad array of opportunities that reflect the economy as a whole,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Clayton said the SEC is looking at ways to access the whole spectrum – “The private markets, the public markets as we go forward."