Sears partnership with Amazon sends retailer’s shares surging

Embattled retailer Sears announced on Wednesday that it was teaming up with e-commerce giant Amazon on a customer service venture to help service vehicles, which sent Sears shares surging approximately 20%.

Sears said that customers who purchase tires on Amazon’s website can go to select Sears Auto Center locations for full-service installation. When checking out on the e-commerce site, users schedule an appointment for the service.

Sears also announced that its DieHard brand tires would be sold on Amazon for the first time, though its auto centers will install any type of tire purchased on Amazon’s website.

Following the news, shares of Sears saw their biggest percent increase since March 2017, jumping more than 17% during the trading session. The stock was up more than 8% so far this month and more than 9% so far this year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SHLD SEARS HOLDINGS CORP. 3.15 -0.05 -1.56% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,609.08 +1.08 +0.07%

The new service will be available initially in 47 locations across eight cities, including New York, Dallas and Miami. Soon, it will be available at more than 400 Sears Auto Centers, the company said.

The retailer branded the initiative as an expansion of its relationship with Amazon. Sears began selling Kenmore appliances on the site in July 2017.

Sears has been struggling to stay afloat for years, closing hundreds of stores as sales suffer in a challenging retail environment. Earlier this year, CEO Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund recommended that the struggling retailer should consider divesting a number of assets, including the Kenmore brand.

The stock is down nearly 98% since closing at an all-time high of $142.51 in April 2007. Shares of Sears were trading around $3.23 on Wednesday.