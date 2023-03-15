Sam Bankman-Fried said to have taken $2.2B from FTX entities: report

Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly received more than $2 billion transferred from FTX entities, according to the Financial Times.

The details were contained in bankruptcy court filings made by the new management of the cryptocurrency exchange on Wednesday night.

Bankman-Fried and five members of his inner circle transferred $3.2 billion in total to their personal accounts in the form of "payments and loans," according to a press release describing financial statements.

The funds came primarily from Alameda Research, a crypto trading hedge fund affiliated with FTX.

John Ray was appointed chief executive of FTX following the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in November.

He has been working to recover the cryptocurrency and other assets that can eventually be returned to the millions of FTX customers whose accounts have been frozen since its collapse.

Bankman-Fried is facing a dozen federal charges related to the collapse of FTX, accusing him of securities fraud and looting the platform for personal gain.

Filings showed Bankman-Fried had received $2.2 billion of the $3.2 billion figure.

FTX said it was investigating possible ways to claw back the transfers to Bankman-Fried and his former colleagues.

At one point, FTX was valued at $40 billion, with Bankman-Fried effectively serving as the face of the crypto industry.

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and is detained at his parent's California home until a trial in October.