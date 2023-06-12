Salesforce rolls out AI cloud business for purpose-driven companies

Salesforce is stepping into the generative AI business to help philanthropic organizations, the company announced on Monday.

By providing equitable access to generative AI technologies, the Salesforce Accelerator is expected to close the gap between AI and initiative-driven businesses like nonprofits, while enabling marketers to auto-generate personalized content or code for customers and developers.

Salesforce said the new AI product will also prevent large language models from retaining sensitive customer data to prevent AI businesses from going too far while leveraging customer data.

Meanwhile, data compiled by Salesforce showed nonprofits recognize the importance of innovation, but lack the resources to fully understand, adopt and invest in emerging technologies like generative AI.

Salesforce CEO Becky Ferguson said the AI accelerator "brings the full power of Salesforce with unrestricted grants, pro-bono expertise, and our technology to create a more equitable AI world."

Salesforce said the Accelerator will offer flexible funding, pro-bono expertise and technology to purpose-driven organizations, empowering them to accelerate generative AI-based solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The accelerator will grant $2 million in 2023 to a series of education, workforce and climate organizations, while also hosting sessions with grantees and partners on opportunities and risks around AI.

The AI Accelerator will open at Dreamforce 2023, and grantees will be announced in the months to follow.