Russia's central bank bans short selling as stocks plunge
Officials earlier had suspended trading on Moscow’s exchange before reopening it
Russia’s central bank said Thursday that it ordered brokers to stop allowing traders to, place bets against Russian shares, a practice known as short-selling.
UKRAINE BANK CUSTOMERS SEEN WITHDRAWING CASH FROM ATMS
Short sellers borrow stocks they believe are overvalued and immediately sell them, hoping to repurchase the shares for a lower price when they need to be returned and to pocket the difference. The MOEX, Russia’s benchmark stock index, crashed 45% Thursday.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Officials earlier had suspended trading on Moscow’s exchange before reopening it at 10 a.m. local time.