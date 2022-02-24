Ukraine bank customers seen withdrawing cash from ATMs

The Russian invasion of Ukraine had people lining up Thursday morning to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The lines developed as Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his along-anticipated military operation in Ukraine.

"I’ve made the decision to conduct a special military operation," Putin said. "Our analysis has concluded that our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces in inevitable."

People were seen steading in line in the Ukrainian port town of Mariupol, less than 12 miles from the nearest trenches in the eastern Donbas region, according to Reuters.

The central bank in the Donetsk republic in eastern Ukraine put a limit on withdrawals at a maximum 10,000 roubles or $129 per day from ATMs, according to the TASS news agency.

Card payments in the region were so far stable, according to Reuters witnesses.