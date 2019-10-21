Expand / Collapse search
US, China trade deal doesn't have to be signed in November: Ross

By FOXBusiness
Ross: December tariffs, Huawei not part of 'phase one' plan

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross discusses ‘phase one’ of the U.S., China trade deal and further negotiations.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross downplayed the prospect of President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping signing an initial trade deal during next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Chile, during an interview on FOX Business.

Ross told Maria Bartiromo that it must be the “right deal” and that it doesn’t have to be in November. He added that it’s more important to have a “proper deal” than an exact date of when it occurs.

“The key thing is to get everything right that we do sign. That’s the important element, that’s what the president is wedded to,” he said Monday.

Ross also said that December tariffs and Huawei would not be part of the partial trade deal.

