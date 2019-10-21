US 'happy' to do UK deal 'very quickly': Ross

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told FOX Business that the U.S. is enthusiastic about doing a trade deal “very quickly” with the U.K. as soon as the nation exits the European Union.

“We have made very clear to Boris Johnson and to the others there that we are happy to do a deal very quickly with the U.K.,” he told Maria Bartiromo on Monday, adding that “the issues between U.S. and U.K. are far smaller than the issues between either of us in the EU."

The Parliament and U.K. postponed the decision on whether to back Prime Minister Boris Johnsons deal to leave the European Union. The Brexit deadline is October 31st.

Ross believes it would be better because Europe would have to deal with the combination of the U.S. and the U.K., he said.

"So that's a natural deal," Ross said.

