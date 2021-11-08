Expand / Collapse search
Stocks mixed as $1.2T infrastructure bill clears Congress

Shares of infrastructure-linked companies rallied

Oppenheimer managing director Jason Helfstein joins Commerce Street Capital CEO Dory Wiley on 'The Claman Countdown' video

Investing experts share their post-COVID portfolios

U.S. stock futures were little changed Monday after the bipartisan infrastructure bill sailed through Congress

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 65 points, or 0.18%, while S&P 500 futures ticked up 0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite index slipped 0.02%. The choppy trade comes after all three of the major averages closed at record highs on Friday. 

The House of Representatives on Friday evening passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that provides money for hard infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, while also granting funds for broadband, electric vehicles and other projects. 

BIDEN HYPES $1T BILL IMPACT ON ELECTRIC CARS

In stocks, infrastructure-linked names, including Caterpillar Inc., Nucor Corp. and Deere & Co., rallied after Congress passed the long-anticipated infrastructure bill.  

Elsewhere, Tesla Inc. shares were sharply lower after CEO Elon Musk polled Twitter users about whether he should sell 10% of his stock. Musk will face a large tax bill once a portion of his stock options are exercised in the coming months. 

In earnings, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported operating profit jumped 18% last quarter as its energy, utilities and railroad businesses continued to bounce back from the pandemic. The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate finished the quarter with a record $149.2 billion in cash.

Coty Inc. posted quarterly earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates and announced a deal to sell a 4.7% stake in hair care company Wella to private equity firm KKR. Once the deal closes, KKR will own 2.4% of Coty. 

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 49 cents to $81.76 a barrel and gold ticked up $1.50 to $1818.30 an ounce. 

Overseas trading was choppy. 

European bourses were mixed with Germany’s DAX 30 declining 0.12%, Britain’s FTSE 100 slipping 0.02% and France’s CAC 40 rising 0.22%. 

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 0.35% and 0.43%, respectively. 