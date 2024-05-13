'Roaring Kitty': What to know about the meme stock investor

"Roaring Kitty" came roaring back to life last month, sending his top position, GameStop, into a trading frenzy.

The meme stock retail trader, widely identified as Keith Gill, broke his "Roaring Kitty" X account’s roughly three-year streak of dormancy on May 12 with a picture depicting a seated video game player leaning forward. Prior to that, his most recent post on X had been from June 2021.

He followed the post with numerous subsequent video clips where he flooded his timeline in the weeks that followed, right up until his June YouTube livestream, the first in also about three years.

FOX Business takes a look at who ‘Roaring Kitty’ is and what he has to say about GameStop.

Keith Gill - ‘Roaring Kitty’

While giving testimony to Congress three years ago, the retail trader offered some details about himself, including that he had been raised in Massachusetts and the first in his family to obtain a bachelor’s degree. He is estimated to be 38 years old.

Media outlets first tied Gill to the "Roaring Kitty" accounts on X and YouTube, as well as the username "DeepF*ckingValue" on Reddit, in early 2021 amid the Reddit day trader-driven short squeeze of GameStop.

He learned about investing overall from jobs he held and time he spent analyzing stocks outside of work, according to his testimony.

"The idea that I used social media to promote GameStop stock to unwitting investors is preposterous," he testified at the time. "I was abundantly clear that my channel was for educational purposes only and that my aggressive style of investing was unlikely to be suitable for most folks checking out the channel."

GameStop Position

Shares of the video game retailer are no stranger to the meme world of volatile trading, but Gill's return last month has lifted the stock over 125% in the second quarter of 2024 alone, amid days of extreme swings and multiple trading halts.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 28.24 -18.18 -39.16%

Gill, who goes by DeepF-------Value on the Reddit platform and "Roaring Kitty" on others, showed a GameStop holding of 5 million, or 1.8% of its publicly available stock. It also showed $65.7 million worth of GameStop call options , which are typically bought to express a bullish view. It expires on June 21 at a strike price of $20. The value appears to be worth about $116 million.

He confirmed his position on his June 7 YouTube livestream.

GAMESTOP SHARES SOAR AFTER ‘ROARING KITTY’ POSTS ON X

‘Roaring Kitty’s YouTube Live Stream

Gill hosted his widely anticipated livestream on June 7th. He was jovial while talking about GameStop and reiterating his belief that the management team have the chops to turnaround the company.

He posited that now that GameStop had entered what he believed to be a "transformation stage," it "becomes a bet on the management" particularly on CEO Ryan Cohen "and his crew."

"That's probably going to be an ongoing debate as to how people feel about him, whether he can successfully transform that business," Gill told viewers. "I feel like I see enough where I believe this guy might, he might be able to do it right. That's not a guarantee."

He also showed viewers that he was still invested in GameStop three years later, at one point in the livestream pulling up what appeared to be his brokerage account.

At the same time, he emphasized that none of what he said was advice and to not "follow anyone blindly."

GameStop Shares

The price of GameStop stock saw a massive increase in late January 2021, hitting $483 at one point during January 28 trading. That occurred after retail and Reddit traders went against short-sellers and hedge funds, as FOX Business previously reported.

Shares closed at $28.22 on June 7, 2024.

GameStop

Potential Legal Issues?

The Massachusetts Securities Division confirmed to FOX Business' Kelly O'Grady this week, that they are investigating Keith Gill’s trading activities (Roaring Kitty). This follows his purchase of GameStop call options prior to posting on social media, which likely spurred the run-up in the stock price.

The Securities and Exchange Commission did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment. It's unclear if Gill's posts are tied to any market manipulation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hollywood Takes Notice

His involvement was recently depicted in the movie "Dumb Money" directed by Craig Gillespie and based on the book "The Antisocial Network" by author Ben Mezrich. The filmmakers cast Paul Dano as Gill.

During his testimony to the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services in February 2021, Gill said his "investment in GameStop and my posts on social media were entirely my own" derived solely from publicly available information.

Potential Legal Issues?

The Massachusetts Securities Division confirmed to FOX Business' Kelly O'Grady this week, that they are investigating Keith Gill’s trading activities (Roaring Kitty). This follows his purchase of GameStop call options prior to posting on social media, which likely spurred the run-up in the stock price.

The Securities and Exchange Commission did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment. It's unclear if Gill's posts are tied to any market manipulation.

REDDIT'S GAMESTOP SHORT SQUEEZE BECOMES ‘DUMB MONEY’ MOVIE

Breck Dumas and Eric Revell contributed to this report.