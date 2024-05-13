Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets
Published

GameStop shares soar after 'Roaring Kitty' posts on X

Key figure in meme stock craze reemerges, sending GameStop stock soaring

close
Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 13

Check out whats clicking on FoxBusiness.com

GameStop shares soared more than 70% on Monday after "Roaring Kitty," a key figure behind the stock's so-called Reddit rally in 2021, reemerged on X and posted a drawing after a three-year break from social media.

The stock surged after Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" posted a picture of a man leaning forward in a chair, appearing to be holding a gaming controller.

GameStop shares were repeatedly halted for volatility during the morning amid a rise in the stock's share price, which at one point was up more than 77% to $30.97.

The surge puts the stock on pace for its largest percent increase since Feb. 24, 2021, when it rose 103.94%.

GameStop

A GameStop store in New York, on March 4, 2024.  (Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GME GAMESTOP CORP. 29.65 +12.18 +69.69%

GameStop Corp.