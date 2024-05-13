GameStop shares soar after 'Roaring Kitty' posts on X

GameStop shares soared more than 70% on Monday after "Roaring Kitty," a key figure behind the stock's so-called Reddit rally in 2021, reemerged on X and posted a drawing after a three-year break from social media.

The stock surged after Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" posted a picture of a man leaning forward in a chair, appearing to be holding a gaming controller.

GameStop shares were repeatedly halted for volatility during the morning amid a rise in the stock's share price, which at one point was up more than 77% to $30.97.

The surge puts the stock on pace for its largest percent increase since Feb. 24, 2021, when it rose 103.94%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP CORP. 29.65 +12.18 +69.69%