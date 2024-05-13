GameStop shares soar after 'Roaring Kitty' posts on X
Key figure in meme stock craze reemerges, sending GameStop stock soaring
GameStop shares soared more than 70% on Monday after "Roaring Kitty," a key figure behind the stock's so-called Reddit rally in 2021, reemerged on X and posted a drawing after a three-year break from social media.
The stock surged after Keith Gill, known as "Roaring Kitty" posted a picture of a man leaning forward in a chair, appearing to be holding a gaming controller.
GameStop shares were repeatedly halted for volatility during the morning amid a rise in the stock's share price, which at one point was up more than 77% to $30.97.
The surge puts the stock on pace for its largest percent increase since Feb. 24, 2021, when it rose 103.94%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP.
|29.65
|+12.18
|+69.69%
