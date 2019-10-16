Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Markets

Electricity bills vanishing for most Americans: Rick Perry

By FOXBusiness
close
Energy Secretary Rick Perry discusses the booming American energy sector and his compliance with the Trump impeachment inquiry.video

Rick Perry: US ‘on the verge of being a net energy exporter’

Energy Secretary Rick Perry discusses the booming American energy sector and his compliance with the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Many Americans are seeing cheaper electricity bills thanks to the big bet on liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. currently brings roughly seven billion cubic feet of LNG to the market every day and the opening of a new facility in Louisiana will supply an additional three billion cubic feet, he told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Thursday.

“We’re driving down the cost of electricity in most places in America,” he said. “[With the exception of] some places like New York that forbid natural gas pipelines from being built across their state."

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

WARREN BUFFETT'S BHE CANADA TO BUILD $200M WIND FARM
MARATHON PREPS CALIFORNIA REFINERY FOR RESTART AFTER QUAKE
REBATES AND ACCOUNTABILITY ARE ORDERED FROM PG&E BY GOV. NEWSOM AND STATE UTILITIES CHIEF

Currently, New York has one of the highest costs of energy per kilowatt-hour in the country, Perry said. This could be a poor economic decision and bad for the environment.

“There are points in time where New Yorkers are having to look for different forms of energy and they’re going to old inefficient fuel-oil to drive that,” Perry said, adding that these inefficient fuels are both costly and “really bad for the environment.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But it has also helped a lot of people, he said.

“Hydraulic fracturing [and] directional drilling … became the innovation and the technology that has changed the world.”

CLICK TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS