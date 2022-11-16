Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Retail sales, Lowe's, Target earnings and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Traders will be examining a slew of economic reports including data on housing, import & export prices and industrial production

close
Laffer Tengler CEO and chief investment officer analyzes the latest trends in the stock market on 'Making Money.' video

Nancy Tengler: How investors can outperform the market in the long-term

Laffer Tengler CEO and chief investment officer analyzes the latest trends in the stock market on 'Making Money.'

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

An extremely busy morning of economic data for investors to ponder.

RETAIL SALES: Economists surveyed by Refinitiv anticipate consumer spending in October to rise 1.0%, up from flat growth in September on rising inflation. 

Excluding the automotive component, spending is seen climbing 0.4% in October, following a slight but surprise increase of 0.1% the previous month. 

WALMART SHARES JUMP AFTER PROFIT, SALES TOP WALL STREET EXPECTATIONS

A Target cashier

A Target cashier rings up customers at a Target store in Albany, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

EARNINGS REPORTS: More retail earnings are on tap as Lowe’s, Target, Shoe Carnival, and TJX will take the earnings spotlight before the markets open on Wednesday.

Bath & Body Works, Cisco Systems and Sonos will be on deck after the bell. 

IMPORT & EXPORT PRICES: At the same time, prices of imported goods likely fell 0.4% month-over-month in October, following a 1.2% slide in September. It would mark the fourth straight monthly drop in prices, which should ease inflation worries.

Cargo containers being unloaded from ship

Port Long Beach California (iStock / iStock)

 Meantime export prices are also expected to fall 0.4% in October, following a 0.8% decline the prior month.

CREDIT CARD BALANCES SEE LARGEST ANNUAL JUMP IN MORE THAN 20 YEARS

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION: The Federal Reserve will post-industrial production data for October. Factory output is expected to increase 0.2% for the month, following a stronger-than-expected increase of 0.4% in September.

The plant-use rate is seen inching higher to 80.4%:

Wednesday will bring the first of three housing-related reports due out this week. 

home for sale

A home for sale in Florida.  (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

HOUSING REPORT: The National Association of Homebuilders will release its Housing Market Index for November. This closely followed gauge of homebuilder sentiment is anticipated to fall two points to 36, the lowest since April 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other reports to watch are housing starts and building permits on Thursday, and existing home sales on Friday.