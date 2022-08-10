Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Markets

Retail prices, Sweetgreen plunges and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Shares of Sweetgreen and Roblox will be on the move along with a slew of big name companies reporting earnings

close
Karns Foods CEO Scott Karns warns he doesn't see food prices deflating due to multiple market disruptions. video

Karns Foods CEO: 'Acceleration coming' to food, grocery inflation

Karns Foods CEO Scott Karns warns he doesn't see food prices deflating due to multiple market disruptions.

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

A key report could show headline inflation backing off a near 41-year high.

INFLATION WATCH: The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to say the consumer price index rose a slight 0.2% month-over-month in July. That’s down sharply from June’s 1.3% spike. 

On a year-over-year basis watch for prices to soar 8.7% in July, easing back from June’s much hotter-than-expected 9.1% surge, the highest inflation rate in almost 41 years. 

WHITE-HOT INFLATION SEEN COOLING IN JULY BUT REMAINING NEAR RECORD HIGH

Woman shopping for groceries

Young woman grocery shopping for fresh fish inside supermarket big box retail store.  (iStock / iStock)

If you factor out volatile food and energy costs, the core consumer price index is anticipated to rise 0.5%, easing from a one-year high of 0.7% in June. Annually, core CPI is forecast to spike 6.1% in July. 

SWEETGREEN: Shares tumbled 22% in after-hours trading after the fast casual restaurant chain reported second quarter revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. Revenue rose 45% to $124.9 million. The Wall Street estimate was $130.4 million. Same-store sales rose 16%. The net loss was $40 million, or 36 cents per share. The company cut its workforce by 5% at its support center and moved to a smaller office.

ROBLOX: Shares fell 11% in extended trading after the gaming platform missed estimates for quarterly bookings on Tuesday, as the company faced a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled surge in spending for its games including "Jailbreak" and "Adopt Me!."

Roblox logo with characters

Roblox game characters shown with company logo. (Photo credit: Roblox)

The company posted net bookings of $639.9 million in the second quarter, compared with $665.5 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting net bookings of $644.4 million, according to Refinitiv data. Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $176.44 million, or 30 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, wider than the 25 cents per share estimate.

DISNEY TO RAISE ESPN+ PRICE TO $9.99 PER MONTH IN AUGUST

EARNINGS REPORTS: Earnings season continues with Fox Corporation, the parent of Fox News and Fox Business, reporting ahead of the opening bell. Others reporting include Wendy's and Jack in the Box. In the afternoon the focus will turn to another media giant, Dow member Walt Disney. 

Disney logo at the NYSE

 A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid / Reuters Photos)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

INVENTORY REPORT: The Energy Information Administration will release its inventory report for last week. Crude stockpiles are expected to inch up by 73,000 barrels, following a massive surprise build of 4.467 million barrels the previous week. Watch for draws of almost 700,000 barrels in distillate supplies (heating oil, diesel fuel), and nearly 650,000 barrels in gasoline inventories. 