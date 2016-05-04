Report: Two Tesla Production Chiefs to Leave

article

Two top manufacturing executives are leaving Tesla Motors Inc at a time when the electric-car maker is working to launch its first mass-market car, the Model 3, Bloomberg reported.

Greg Reichow, Tesla's vice president of production, and Josh Ensign, vice president of manufacturing, will leave the company, according to the report. (http://bloom.bg/1ZdnrCG)

Tesla is scheduled to report quarterly results after market close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)