Regeneron targets summer trials for coronavirus treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceutical shares soared Tuesday morning after the drugmaker said it hopes to begin clinical trials for a new coronavirus treatment as soon as this summer.

Shares of the Tarrytown, New York-based company gained as much as 15 percent ahead of the opening bell.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 440.83 -24.72 -5.31%

“Given the tremendous interest and concern around the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be providing regular and transparent updates on our discovery and development programs,” Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, cofounder and chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.