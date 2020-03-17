Expand / Collapse search
Regeneron targets summer trials for coronavirus treatment

Regeneron shares spiked as much as 15% on the news

By FOXBusiness
Regeneron Pharmaceutical shares soared Tuesday morning after the drugmaker said it hopes to begin clinical trials for a new coronavirus treatment as soon as this summer.

Shares of the Tarrytown, New York-based company gained as much as 15 percent ahead of the opening bell.

REGNREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.440.83-24.72-5.31%

“Given the tremendous interest and concern around the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be providing regular and transparent updates on our discovery and development programs,” Dr. George D. Yancopoulos, cofounder and chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.