Redesigned 2025 Ford Maverick: See the latest look

Ford Motor Co. is upgrading its popular Maverick pickup truck with a slew of technology and other features for the 2025 model.

The automaker said Wednesday it was "making its smallest truck smarter to match the capability, spaciousness, and versatility that made Maverick the surprise hit of the decade so far" as it unveiled the upcoming iteration of the pickup. It expects the 2025 Maverick to hit the market in late 2024.

The upcoming Maverick will have four trim options – the XL, XLT, Lariat and Tremor, the last of which was previously offered as a package geared toward off-roading. For the XL, XLT and Lariat trims, Ford customers will notably have the ability to get an all-wheel drive hybrid model.

Ford said it is building Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a 5G modem and SYNC 4 into the 2025 Maverick. The Lariat and Tremor trims will also have Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist as "standard features" after those towing-related capabilities go live next year, according to the automaker.

With the 2025 Maverick, Ford revamped various aspects of the pickup to give it a "fresh look." For example, the different trims will sport different grilles.

