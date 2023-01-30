Putin on phone with Saudis ahead of OPEC+ committee meeting on Wednesday

Russian President Vladamir Putin met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by phone to discuss a collaboration on stabilizing the global oil market, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders talked about a bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and energy sectors, Bloomberg reported.

OPEC+, which Russia is a member, meets this week. The global members will seek coordination and stability on oil prices and policies. West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude were down more than 1% at midday Monday, ET.

Oil is under pressure on indications of strong Russian supply despite a European Union ban and G7 price cap imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. The European Union has banned imports of Russian oil products since Feb. 5,

HOUSE TO VOTE ON BILL OFFSETTING BIDEN'S SPR DRAWDOWN WITH MORE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, told FOX Business, "OPEC has been reducing output, and this meeting is expected to deliver no change."

"The committee wants to see China's recovery and the impact of sanctions on Russian supplies," he added. "President Putin's call with the Crown Prince could suggest the Saudis are making sure Russia is on board with keeping output steady and seeing if they anticipate they will be able to make their quotas."

Hopes of a rise in Chinese demand have boosted oil in 2023. The world's biggest crude importer pledged over the weekend to promote a consumption recovery that would support demand.

WALL STREET ECONOMIST SAYS RECESSION IN 2023 WILL LOOK LIKE BIGGEST CRISIS OF THE 1970S

Energy companies are also lower halfway through the session with Chevron, Hess, Exxon Mobile, and Occidental Petroleum all well beneath the redline.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CVX CHEVRON CORP. 175.75 -3.71 -2.07% XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 115.61 -2.15 -1.83% HES HESS CORP. 156.25 -4.19 -2.61% OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP. 66.54 -0.55 -0.82%

The Kremlin has yet to respond to FOX Business inquiries.

Reuters contributed to this report.