President Trump arrives in France for G-7 summit

Descending the steps of Air Force One with the first lady, President Trump arrived to Biarritz, France to join six other world leaders at the G-7 summit Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

His arrival comes one day after he announced more tariffs on Chinese goods, telling reporters from the White House lawn the moves against Chinese imports “are working out very well for us.”

“People don’t understand that yet," he said.

Fears of a global slowdown are looming ahead of his high-level talks with Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

The president is expected to promote economic growth, adding a working session to the summit addressing global economic issues.

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron has made plans for a joint statement from the talks.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, concluded a presser in which he weighed in on the U.S.-China trade war, Trump's earlier suggestion that Russia, which was expelled from the body in 2014, should be invited again and the president's threat of taxing French wine in retaliation for a tech tax that France imposes on some of the biggest U.S. companies, like Apple and Facebook.

"The last thing we need is a confrontation, especially with our best ally the U.S., but it is not our initiative this tariff struggle," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.