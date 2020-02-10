Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Retail

Popeyes chicken sandwich drives sales surge, Restaurant Brands' quarterly beat

At Popeyes, same-store sales surged 34.4%

Reuters
close
FOX Business' 'Mornings with Maria' panel tries Popeyes' chicken sandwich after it made an iconic comeback.video

Popeyes' beloved chicken sandwich returns

FOX Business' 'Mornings with Maria' panel tries Popeyes' chicken sandwich after it made an iconic comeback.

(Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc's quarterly results beat market expectations on Monday, helped by the popularity of its fried chicken sandwiches at Popeyes, even as its breakfast chain Tim Hortons continued to struggle.

Continue Reading Below

At Popeyes, same-store sales surged 34.4 percent, helped by the relaunch of a hugely popular fried chicken sandwich in November, which had earlier caused outright shortages at restaurants.

Analysts were expecting a growth of 12.34 percent at the chain, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
QSRRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.65.61+1.75+2.74%

Comparable sales at Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands' biggest business by revenue, declined 4.3 percent in the reported quarter, falling below the estimate of a 2.44 percent drop.

POPEYES COOKS UP APPAREL LINE IN CHICKEN SANDWICH WARS

The chain, popular in Canada even before Burger King bought it to create Restaurant Brands in 2014, launched a plant-based breakfast sandwich with Beyond Meat sausages in Canada last year to woo more customers, but was forced to discontinue the product within months.

Sales at established Burger King restaurants, where the plant-based meat burger Impossible Whoppers are served, also fell below expectations.

Net income attributable to Restaurant Brands shareholders rose to $165 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $163 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 75 cents per share, beating estimates of 73 cents.

Total revenue rose 6.8 percent to $1.48 billion, beating estimates of $1.46 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS