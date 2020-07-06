Expand / Collapse search
Peter Thiel's Palantir confidentially files for public listing

The public listing is expected to take place following the SEC's review process, "subject to market and other conditions." 

Palantir, a big data analytics company founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, announced in a press release Monday that it has confidentially submitted a draft version of paperwork with the Securities and Exhchange Commission for a proposed public listing of Class A common stock.

According to the announcement, the public listing is expected to take place following the SEC's review process, "subject to market and other conditions."

It was not immediately clear whether the company plans to list its stock through an IPO or through the direct listing process used recently by companies like Slack and Spotify.

A spokesperson for Palantir declined FOX Business' request to comment further on the announcement.

In a Form D filing with the SEC, Palantir said it is looking to raise around $961 million with more than $549 million already secured. The filing added that “of the total remaining to be sold, all but $671,576.25 represents shares of common stock already subscribed for.”

Palantir Technologies Inc. signage is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. BP Plc, one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies, is a shareholder in secretive U.S. data-mining firm

The announcement comes following rumors of the listing surfacing last month, with Reuters reporting the company plans to go public as early as September.

According to Reuters, the company was valued at around $20 billion in its most recent fundraising round in 2015.

