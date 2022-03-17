PayPal, Venmo raise fees on cryptocurrency trades of up to $200

PayPal and Venmo are introducing a flat-fee structure on cryptocurrency trades of up to $200 in an effort to remove the "complexity of percentage-based calculations for the consumer."

"This change is part of our ongoing commitment to provide transparency, ease of understanding and clarity to our customers," a PayPal spokesperson told FOX Business.

PAYPAL EXPANDS SERVICES IN UKRAINE

Effective Monday, trades between $1 and $4.99 will incur a charge of 49 cents, while trades between $5 and $25 will be charged 99 cents, trades between $25 and $75 will be charged $1.99 and trades between $75 and $200 will be charged $2.49.

The company previously charged a minimum fee of 50 cents for cryptocurrency trades between $1 and $25, a fee of 2.3% for trades between $25 and $100 and a fee of 2% for trades between $100 and $200.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 118.77 +6.61 +5.89%

Trades between $200 and $1,000 will still be charged a fee of 1.8%, and any trades above $1,000 will continue to be charged a fee of 1.5%.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

PayPal and Venmo customers in the United States can currently buy, sell, hold and pay at checkout with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

PayPal ended 2021 with $1.25 trillion in total payment volume, with a record 5.3 billion transactions in the fourth quarter alone. Venmo processed approximately $230.1 billion in total payment volume, growing 44%. The company ended the year with 426 million active accounts, including 34 million merchants.

Since PayPal's cryptocurrency service launched in October, first-time purchases of crypto via the mobile wallet have climbed 40%. PayPal expects its total payment volume to reach $1.5 trillion and revenue to surpass $29 billion in fiscal year 2022, with 15 million to 20 million net new active accounts expected to be added to the platform during the period.