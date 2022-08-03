PayPal surges, Airbnb falls and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Wednesday that could impact trading.

PAYPAL: Shares surged in after-hours trading. The online payments company has entered an information sharing agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management to evaluate capital return alternatives.

PayPal also appointed Blake Jorgensen as chief financial officer. Additionally, chief product officer Mark Britto will retire at year-end. A search is underway for his successor.

HOUSEHOLD CREDIT CARD DEBT SURGES IN SECOND QUARTER, HIGHEST JUMP IN OVER 20 YEARS

PayPal reported net revenues of $6.8 billion, up 9% year over year in the second quarter and a net loss of $341 million, or 29 cents per diluted share. Last year, the company recorded net income of $1.18 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share.

AIRBNB: Shares of the vacation rental company dropped more than 9% in after-hours trading after the company issued a weaker-than-expected outlook that overshadowed otherwise strong results. The company reported revenue of $2.1 billion in the second quarter, up 58% year-over-year and 73% higher than Q2 2019. The number was in line with Wall Street estimates. Airbnb expects third-quarter revenue of $2.78 billion to $2.88 billion, higher than analysts' estimates of $2.77 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The company also announced it will repurchase up to $2 billion of its shares.

AIRBNB SEES 30% MORE NIGHTS BOOKED FOR THE SUMMER TRAVEL COMPARED TO PRE-PANDEMIC

EARNINGS: Another busy day coming up for earnings, with a big focus on health care. CVS Health, AmerisourceBergen, Moderna, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals report ahead of the opening bell. Some big insurance companies will report in the afternoon, including Met Life and Allstate. Also watch for hotel and casino play MGM Resorts, online auctioneer Ebay, and household products maker Clorox to name a few.

NYC RESTAURANTS STRUGGLING TO RISE TO PRE-PANDEMIC PROFIT

ECONOMIC DATA: The Institute for Supply Management releases its non-manufacturing PMI for July. This important gauge of services sector activity is expected to slip for a fourth straight month to 53.5, the lowest since May 2020. Recall that any reading above 50 indicates an expanding services sector. Also, the Commerce Department is expected to say manufacturing orders jumped 1.1% in June, trailing May’s 1.6% increase.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

INVENTORY REPORT: The Energy Information Administration will release its inventory report for last week. Crude stockpiles are expected to fall by more than 600,000 barrels, following a much steeper-than-expected decline of 4.523 million barrels the previous week. Watch for a build of just over one million barrels in distillate supplies (heating oil, diesel fuel), and a draw of more than 1.6 million barrels in gasoline inventories.