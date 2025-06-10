Expand / Collapse search
Paramount slashes jobs as streaming wars intensify

Paramount said it is focused on 'reducing our headcount in finance, legal, technology and other support functions'

LightShed Ventures Partner Rich Greenfield breaks down claims by President Donald Trump that CBS' '60 Minutes' deceptively edited Kamala Harris' interview on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

The Paramount-Skydance merger shouldn't face any holdups, expert says

Paramount Global is trimming its U.S. workforce by 3.5% in a move to cut costs. 

The company’s plans to cut jobs were announced Tuesday by its three co-CEOs in a company-wide memo viewed by FOX Business.

Co-CEOs George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins said in the message that Paramount was "taking the hard, but necessary steps to further streamline our organization this week."    

paramount global logo

An image of a woman holding a cellphone in front of the Paramount logo displayed on a computer screen April 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Canada (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The effort to streamline Paramount’s organization will lead to 3.5% of the company’s U.S. employees losing their jobs, the memo said. 

PARAMOUNT EMPLOYEES PEN LETTER BLASTING DEI SHAKEUP: REPORT

It comes as the media company navigates the "continued industry-wide linear declines and dynamic macro-economic environment, while prioritizing investments in our growing streaming business," according to the co-CEOs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PARA PARAMOUNT GLOBAL 12.17 +0.17 +1.42%

Many of the Paramount workers being let go were slated to receive notification Tuesday. 

Globally, approximately 18,600 people worked for Paramount full-time or part-time at the end of 2024. 

Under the move, some Paramount workers based in other countries might also be affected "over time," the memo said. 

Paramount Global

The Paramount logo is displayed at Columbia Square along Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, Calif., March 9, 2023. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Paramount is "committed to ensuring all impacted employees are supported with care and respect during this time," Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins said. 

The company, which agreed to a proposed merger with Skydance Media last year that has yet to close, had a market capitalization of $8.6 billion as of Tuesday afternoon.

Its portfolio includes Paramount+, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, CBS and Paramount Pictures, among others. 

The Paramount Plus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen.

The Paramount Plus logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Paramount previously cut about 15% of its U.S.-based workforce last year.

Those layoffs, announced in August, "primarily" focused on "redundant functions within marketing and communications" and "streamlining" its corporate structure, "reducing our headcount in finance, legal, technology and other support functions," McCarthy said at the time. 