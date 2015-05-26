Oracle, Adobe, FedEx, Herbalife and Rite Aid are big market movers

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market:
NYSE
Oracle Corp., up $1.26 to $44.13
The software company reported mixed fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue but said its cloud services business grew.
FedEx Corp., down $2.41 to $173.30
The package delivery company reported a boost in fiscal third-quarter profit, but its revenue and outlook fell short.
Rite Aid Corp., up 14 cents to $8.02
American Express is preparing to launch a customer loyalty program at several select businesses, including the drugstore operator.
Herbalife Ltd., up $4.33 to $38.76
The weight-loss and nutritional products maker won the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused it of operating a pyramid scheme.
Nasdaq
Adobe Systems Inc., down $2.77 to $76.89
The software company reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter financial results, but it provided a weak outlook.
Vitesse Semiconductor Corp., up $1.45 to $5.34
Semiconductor maker Microsemi Corp. plans to buy the semiconductor products maker for about $389 million in cash.
Retrophin Inc., up $5.41 to $20.17
The drug developer will exercise its option to buy worldwide rights to the FDA-approved Cholbam from Asklepion Pharmaceuticals.
Nektar Therapeutics Inc., down $1.62 to $12.51
The drug developer's experimental NKTR-102 failed to meet its main goal in a late-stage study focusing on advanced breast cancer.