Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Oil

OPEC+ meeting may consider output cut this week: report

Oil producers are considering reducing production due to fears that interest rate hikes will slow the global economy

close
United Refining Company CEO John Catsimatidis tells 'Varney & Co.' there is a struggle between common sense oil prices and where oil producing nations are pushing fuel costs. video

John Catsimatidis forecasts how high fuel costs will rise this winter

United Refining Company CEO John Catsimatidis tells 'Varney & Co.' there is a struggle between common sense oil prices and where oil producing nations are pushing fuel costs.

OPEC+ is meeting this week to decide on production.

The group of oil producers will reportedly consider cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day, delegates tell Bloomberg.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday in Vienna.

.A production cut would reflect the concern that the global economy is slowing fast in the face of rapidly tightening monetary policy. 

EXXON CEO WARNS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AGAINST LIMITING FUEL EXPORTS

OPEC Logo

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Oil prices have also been affected by the stronger dollar.

A final decision on the size of the cuts won’t be made until ministers meet, the delegates said.

Brent crude soared above $125 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. 

It’s since dropped to $85, cutting into the profits that Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and other members of the coalition have enjoyed.

oil wells on sunset background

Silhouette of working oil pumps on sunset background (iStock / iStock)

US IMPOSES NEW SANCTIONS ON IRAN OIL EXPORTS, TARGETS CHINESE FIRMS

Oil prices dipped on Friday in choppy trading but notched their first weekly gain in five on Friday. 

Oil storage tanks

Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum's Los Angeles Refinery. (REUTERS/Bing Guan / Reuters Photos)

Brent crude futures traded at $87.96 a barrel.  

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell to $79.49.

Oil fell 25% in the quarter that ended Friday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., said OPEC+ may need to lower output by least 500,000 barrels a day to stabilize prices.