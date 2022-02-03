Oil tops $90, 7-year high
The national average for gas prices is $3.41:AAA
U.S. crude oil broke the $90 per barrel mark on Wednesday the highest since October of 2014.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|63.65
|+1.12
|+1.79%
|BNO
|UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT
|24.63
|+0.41
|+1.69%
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS STOKING HIGH ENERGY PRICES
Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose to $91 per barrel.
Gas prices, nationally, hit $3.42 per gallon, a 7-year high and energy experts including GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says prices have a good chance of hitting the $4.00 level.
The move comes one day after OPEC snubbed, again, requests from the United States to increase production to help quell inflation. The cartel determined at their January meeting they would continue along their path of a 400,000 barrel-a-day production increase.
INFLATION FUELS CAR PRICES AS INVENTORY FALLS
ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhilips remained lower with the broader equity selloff.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XOM
|EXXON MOBIL CORP.
|79.59
|-1.01
|-1.25%
|CVX
|CHEVRON CORP.
|134.20
|-1.19
|-0.88%
|COP
|CONOCOPHILLIPS
|90.69
|-1.41
|-1.53%
OIL HITS $89 AS OPEC STAYS CAGEY
Also pressuring prices, unrest between Russia and Ukraine, despite reports from the Biden Administration that a potential conflict was likely not ‘imminent.’