Oil tops $90, 7-year high

U.S. crude oil broke the $90 per barrel mark on Wednesday the highest since October of 2014.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 63.65 +1.12 +1.79% BNO UNITED STS BRENT OIL FD LP UNIT 24.63 +0.41 +1.69%

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose to $91 per barrel.

Gas prices, nationally, hit $3.42 per gallon, a 7-year high and energy experts including GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan says prices have a good chance of hitting the $4.00 level.

The move comes one day after OPEC snubbed, again, requests from the United States to increase production to help quell inflation. The cartel determined at their January meeting they would continue along their path of a 400,000 barrel-a-day production increase.

ExxonMobil, Chevron and ConocoPhilips remained lower with the broader equity selloff.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 79.59 -1.01 -1.25% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 134.20 -1.19 -0.88% COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 90.69 -1.41 -1.53%

Also pressuring prices, unrest between Russia and Ukraine, despite reports from the Biden Administration that a potential conflict was likely not ‘imminent.’