Oil inventories swell by most on record

Weekly crude oil stocks rose by 19.2 million barrels

Oil inventories grew at a historic pace last week, according to weekly inventory data.

Weekly crude oil stocks rose by a record 19.2 million barrels in the week ended April 10, according to the Energy Information Administration. The build was far greater than the 11.7 million-barrel increase that economists surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating.

HISTORIC OIL DEAL CUTS OUTPUT 20M BARRELS PER DAY: SAUDI ENERGY MINISTER

West Texas Intermediate crude oil for June delivery plunged 5 percent to $26.03 following the release. The U.S. benchmark was trading at $26.50 ahead of the report.

"At 503.6 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year," the EIA said in its report.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.