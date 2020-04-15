Historic oil deal cuts output 20M barrels per day: Saudi Energy Minister

The historic oil output cuts agreed to by the world’s largest producers are bigger than what is being reported, according to Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo the deal will reduce the world’s output by 20 million barrels per day, more than double the 9.7 million that has been reported. The prince’s comments confirm comments by President Trump on Monday.

“I am very grateful for the work that the president did, the secretary for energy did, and to the people around the president, they were extremely helpful,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

