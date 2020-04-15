Expand / Collapse search
Historic oil deal cuts output 20M barrels per day: Saudi Energy Minister

'I am very grateful for the work that the president did'

President Trump says OPEC has agreed to cut oil production by approximately 20 million barrelsvideo

Trump: Oil production to be cut significantly

President Trump says OPEC has agreed to cut oil production by approximately 20 million barrels

The historic oil output cuts agreed to by the world’s largest producers are bigger than what is being reported, according to Saudi Arabia’s energy minister.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo the deal will reduce the world’s output by 20 million barrels per day, more than double the 9.7 million that has been reported. The prince’s comments confirm comments by President Trump on Monday.

“I am very grateful for the work that the president did, the secretary for energy did, and to the people around the president, they were extremely helpful,” Prince Abdulaziz said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.