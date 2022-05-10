Expand / Collapse search
Occidental Petroleum posts quarterly profit as oil rises

Warren Buffett recently made several purchases of Occidental stock

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 10

It was a strong first quarter for Occidental Petroleum as higher oil prices helped the company post a profit.

It was a turnaround in results after reporting a loss in the same period a year ago.

Net income came in at $4.7 billion, an improvement from a loss of $346 million in the first quarter of 2021. 

Earnings per share reached $4.65, compared with a loss per share of 36 cents a year earlier, and adjusted earnings per share reached $2.12 from 15 cents.

Revenue was $8.5 billion, compared to $5.5 billion a year ago.

The numbers topped what Wall Street had been expecting. Estimates were sales of $7.8 billion in the quarter and net income of $1.9 billion.

The average price of a barrel of Brent crude oil jumped to $97.36 in the first quarter of this year from $61.10 a year earlier, according to the Wall Street Journal.

OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP. 59.41 +1.57 +2.71%
BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 469,780.01 -1,419.99 -0.30%

Earlier this month, billionaire Warren Buffett revealed that his company Berkshire Hathaway had made several purchases of Occidental shares.

At the Berkshire annual meeting, the company announced a 14% stake in Occidental. Days later, it was revealed that Berkshire bought about 5.9 million more shares of the oil company.

Occidental was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 during the first quarter.