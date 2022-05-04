Expand / Collapse search
Warren Buffett

Buffett's Berkshire buys more Occidental shares

Occidental was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 during the first quarter

Demand exists, supply is lacking: Berkshire Hathaway Automotive CEO

Berkshire Hathaway Automotive President and CEO Jeff Rachor unpacks the automotive market in light of chip and semiconductor shortages.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway stocked up on oil shares this week, adding to the company's holdings of Occidental Petroleum.

Berkshire bought about 5.9 million more shares of the oil company. The purchases, made on May 2 and May 3, were disclosed in a regulatory finding on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The share prices were $56 and $58.37 each.

Last weekend, as the Berkshire annual meeting was getting underway, the company announced a 14% stake in Occidental.

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (FBN)

Buffett said that he decided Occidental was a "good place" to put money after reading an annual report. 

That investment comes in addition to the preferred stake that it acquired in 2019 when the oil company was putting together its deal for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Berkshire now has a 15.2% interest.

Occidental was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 during the first quarter.

Over the weekend, Berkshire also increased its stake in Chevron.

Oil prices are getting a boost following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, speaks during the 23rd World Petroleum Congress conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Dec. 8, 2021 in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental Petroleum, speaks during the 23rd World Petroleum Congress conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Dec. 8, 2021 in Houston. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)