Oakland Taco Bells shutter indoor dining options in response to rising crime: report

Oakland, California can add one more restaurant to the growing list of businesses making changes to how they conduct business amid rising crime in the city.

Some Taco Bells are now closing dining rooms and only offering drive-thru service, according to reports.

A local CBS station in the Bay Area reported that at least four Taco Bells, including locations at Hegenberger Road and 35th Avenue in Oakland, have shut the doors to the indoor dining rooms.

While the inside portion of the fast-food restaurants will be closed, drive-thru service will continue to be offered to those craving bean burritos, breakfast crunch wraps, gordita crunches or anything else on the menu.

Since November, the store at 35th Avenue and MacArthur has been robbed at least four times, the latest coming three weeks ago, the station reported. During the robbery, the perpetrators smashed through windows with a pickup truck and connected a cable to a safe before driving off.

Two of the robberies at the store even reportedly happened during business hours.

Diversified Restaurant Group owns all four of the Taco Bell locations in Oakland that are putting a halt on indoor dining.

Diversified Restaurant Group did not immediately respond to FOX Business about the matter.

Taco Bell acknowledged changes were being made at the stores in Oakland.

"Providing a safe environment for team members and customers is the priority at Taco Bell restaurants," Taco Bell said. "The franchise owner and operator has informed us that they are consistently evaluating and working to ensure a safe environment by implementing procedures, such as closing dining rooms, and hiring security guards, and they have taken extra measures to meet with local law enforcement."

There is still one other Taco Bell in Oakland on Telegraph Avenue, where people can go inside to enjoy their meal, though they have reportedly stopped cash transactions to discourage robberies.

The changes come after other restaurants announced they would be closing in Oakland because of rampant violent crime and theft.

In-N-Out announced in January it would be closing its Oakland location in March, marking the first time in the chain’s 75-year-old history that it has been forced to close one of its restaurants.

Denny’s also shuttered one of its Oakland locations after 54 years because of high crime in the city.

The restaurant, also located on Hegenberger Road, said during its announcement in January that the safety and well-being of its team members and guests was the top priority. After weighing those factors, Denny’s added, they decided to close the store.

Local leaders and civil rights activists blame the city’s policies for recent closures of restaurants and stores.