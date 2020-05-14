NYSE to reopen trading floor after Memorial Day with changes

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, will reopen its trading floor on May 26, the day after Memorial Day, with limitations.

President Stacey Cunningham disclosed the date in a Wall Street Journal Opinion piece.

"I hear every day from companies eager to return. We'll do so this month, slowly and carefully" she explained.

The floor, located in downtown Manhattan, will reopen to " a subset" of floor brokers she noted.

The Big Board closed its floor on March 23 after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus moving all trading to an electronic platform.

"Two months later, we've learned a lot and are in a position to reopen the floor with vital new safety measures, as we begin working together to restart the U.S. economy" she added in the piece.

The exchange was the last of the majors to close floor operations due to the pandemic. The CME followed by the CBOE closed first.

