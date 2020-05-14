Expand / Collapse search
NYSE to reopen trading floor after Memorial Day with changes

NYSE President Stacey Cunningham announced the decision on Thursday

The president of the New York Stock Exchange Stacey Cunningham told the Wall Street Journal they plan to reopen the trading floor to a subset of brokers on the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

The New York Stock Exchange, owned by Intercontinental Exchange, will reopen its trading floor on May 26, the day after Memorial Day, with limitations.

President Stacey Cunningham disclosed the date in a Wall Street Journal Opinion piece.

"I hear every day from companies eager to return. We'll do so this month, slowly and carefully" she explained.

The floor, located in downtown Manhattan, will reopen to " a subset" of floor brokers she noted.

NYSE President Stacey Cunningham says trading will resume on the floor of the exchange when it's safe.Video

TRUMP EYES CRACKDOWN OF CHINESE COS. LISTED ON NYSE

The Big Board closed its floor on March 23 after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus moving all trading to an electronic platform.

"Two months later, we've learned a lot and are in a position to reopen the floor with vital new safety measures, as we begin working together to restart the U.S. economy" she added in the piece.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES NYSE TO CLOSE TRADING FLOOR, GO ELECTRONIC

The exchange was the last of the majors to close floor operations due to the pandemic. The CME followed by the CBOE closed first.

CME TRADING FLOOR CORONAVIRUS REOPEN IS 'COMPLICATED'

*This is a developing story please check back. 

