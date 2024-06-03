NYSE technical trading glitch hits Berkshire Hathaway, others

The New York Stock Exchange experienced a technical glitch impacting a handful of stocks, including Barrick Gold and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which was shown to be down nearly 100% before the issue was fixed shortly before noon eastern time.

"NYSE Equities is currently investigating a reported technical issue. Additional information will follow as soon as possible," a NYSE spokesperson told FOX Business on Monday morning. Following the fix, the NYSE released a more detailed explanation.

"A technical issue with industry-wide price bands published by the CTA SIP triggered halts in a number of stocks listed on the NYSE Group exchanges this morning. Impacted stocks have since reopened (or are in the process of reopening) and the price bands issue has been resolved" the exchange stated.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRK.A BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 631,300.00 +3,900.00 +0.62% GOLD BARRICK GOLD CORP. 17.27 +0.19 +1.11%

Multiple trading halts, which can occur when there is excess buying or selling or if there is news anticipated, were listed on the exchange's site.

GAMESTOP SHARES SURGE GAIN ON NEW ROARING KITTY POST

Berkshire's A class stock was impacted. Trading in the B-class shares appeared normal.

Berkshire Hathaway

Shares of the NYSE's parent company, Intercontinential Exchange, were marginally lower. There were no trading issues reported by rival Nasdaq.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ICE INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC. 133.43 -0.47 -0.35% NDAQ NASDAQ INC. 58.68 -0.35 -0.59%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were little changed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 38400.4 -285.92 -0.74% SP500 S&P 500 5263.28 -14.23 -0.27% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 16764.714264 +29.70 +0.18%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Christopher Mulligan contributed to this report